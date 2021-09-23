Woman with Down's loses abortion law fight
A woman with Down's syndrome has lost her High Court challenge against the government over a law that allows abortion up to birth for a foetus with the condition.
Heidi Crowter, 26, from Coventry, brought the case saying the law did not respect her life.
Her lawyers had argued the legislation was unlawfully discriminatory.
At the hearing in July, the government said there was no evidence abortion law discriminated against Down's.
Under legislation for England, Wales and Scotland, there is a 24-week time limit for abortion, unless "there is a substantial risk that if the child were born it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be seriously handicapped", which includes Down's syndrome.
Ms Crowter, who is married and campaigns under her maiden name, tweeted after the court's ruling to say she was upset not to win "but the fight is not over".
She said: "The judges might not think it discriminates against me, the government might not think it discriminates against me, but I am telling you I feel discriminated against."