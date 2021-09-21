Children's words of peace unveiled in Bedworth's new podium
A new peace memorial which includes words written by school children has been unveiled.
The 'peace podium' at Rye Piece Ringway, Bedworth, Warwickshire, was unveiled by filmmaker Ken Loach.
The event marked International Day of Peace and the podium will also be used in Bedworth's 100th Armistice Day commemorations in November.
Bedworth is believed to be the only UK place outside London to have marked 11th November every year since 1921.
Bedworth Armistice Day Parade Group said hundreds of children submitted poems and words as part of the project after it worked with schools, focusing on the themes of peace and friendship.
"We hope the legacy from this work will ensure our next generation is tolerant and understanding to all in our society," the group said.
The children's words chosen to be engraved include "Peace Love and Reflection" and "Heroes Forever".
Phil Godden, the group's vice-chairman, said the project's success was "down to the people of Bedworth" who had also raised thousands of pounds.
He said of the unveiling: "It was better than expected, it was brilliant really. The sun shone and the people of Bedworth came out."
The memorial includes the old Miners Welfare Park gates, which were bought from Coombe Abbey in 1925 by then then district council.
They have been "cleaned and repaired" to make the podium's centre point.
Last year, a small service was held which was streamed online.
