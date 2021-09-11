Businessman 'devastated' by Kidderminster fire
A businessman whose car customisation business was destroyed in a fire at an industrial estate says it is "devastating".
At its height, 100 firefighters were tackling the blaze which spread across units in Park Street in Kidderminster on Wednesday.
As firefighters continue work on site, some people, like Adam Woodhouse, are left counting the costs.
Elsewhere, agencies are working to reduce the impact of the fire.
Mr Woodhouse, who runs vehicle customisation company Black Rock Outfitters, did not have contents insurance.
He has been left with only his dog and a few vehicles, adding the the fire was "devastating".
"I did manage to get my camper-vans out and that is the main sort-of bread and butter of my business," he said.
"We've lost a fair bit to be honest."
He said it was going to be a "difficult couple of months" but he was determined to "come back bigger and better".
Firefighters were still at the scene on Saturday and have been working with the Environment Agency to to minimise impact of pollution.
"The immediate run-off has found its way into the canal," said Dave Throup, area environment manager at the agency.
"We are trying to scoop off the oil that is sitting on top of the canal at the moment.
"We have already tankered away over 200,000 litres of water from the site and that will be disposed of in the right way.
"There is a large operation going on there to minimise the environmental impacts."
On Saturday, Worcestershire Council said it was reopening the final road closed since the fire.
Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said an investigation was also beginning into the cause of the blaze.
