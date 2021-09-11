Ribbons join faith buildings in Coventry City of Culture
Ribbons have been tied between faith buildings in Coventry, the City of Culture.
Artist Tom Piper, who designed the poppy memorial at the Tower of London, created the "visual representation" of the ties between faith groups.
About 20km (12 miles) of interwoven blue ribbon has been used across the city.
City-based composer Sayan Kent also created an original score to accompany the project.
The Faith event is co-produced by Coventry City of Culture Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company with City Voices and Coventry faith communities.
Organisers said it was designed to explore "big questions through the beliefs of people of faith, and of non-religious world views, through music, theatre, installation and ritual".
Starting to install 20km of ribbon ( made from recycled bottles in Coventry Blue) to link together more than 20 faith buildings in Coventry as part of #Faith weekend 11sept @Coventry2021 @TheRSC with help from @AdrianRees15 . pic.twitter.com/Ziwl9M7dA9— Tom Piper (@tompiperdesign) September 2, 2021
On Saturday, as part of the event, faith centres opened their doors; four new plays directed by RSC Deputy Artistic Director Erica Whyman were performed through the streets and a series of pop-up performances and installations also took place across the city.
The event is set to end with an evening ceremony in which people are invited to Millennium Square to light one of 500 flames to create a city-centre "tapestry of lights".
