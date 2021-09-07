BBC News

Leamington Spa fire: Tributes to worker presumed dead

David Boswell was working at Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd when fire broke out

A man missing in a major fire at a plastics factory is presumed dead, police have confirmed.

"Hero" David Boswell, 52, was on shift at Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd when the blaze began on 27 August and had not been seen since.

His parents, Christine and John Boswell, said he would be "sorely missed".

Safety concerns at the scene in Leamington Spa meant it could not be searched immediately, police said.

When the fire broke out, a large plume of smoke could be seen for miles around the site, with reports of explosions and a strong chemical smell.

Buildings within 100m of the Juno Drive location were evacuated, with people living within 500m advised to shut windows and doors.

The fire broke out close to residential properties

In a tribute, released through the Warwickshire force, Mr Boswell's partner Carol Fureed, said: "Dave used to brighten anyone that was feeling down with his jokes. He always knew how to have a good laugh.

"He had a heart of gold and lived for his family, friends and his passion for fishing."

His brother, Andy, added there was "never a dull moment with you around".

Close friend Ryan Hissey said Mr Boswell was a "huge character" who "left an impression on everybody he met".

Colleagues also paid tribute, including Ben Curie who said Mr Boswell was "someone I could look up to, an inspiration and a hero at work".

Det Supt Jon Marsden said due to unstable chemicals and several hotspots at the site, it had been unsafe for search teams to enter.

Police, he said, would be working with structural engineers and demolition experts to ensure a search could begin, which, he added, was "still likely to take some time".

"We appreciate how hard this is for David's family and friends, and our thoughts remain with them," he said.

"They continue to be supported and updated by specially trained officers."

The force previously said it would not be possible to determine the cause of the fire until the site could be accessed safely.

The fire as seen from an air ambulance

Public Health England (PHE) issued health advice to people living around the site on dealing with the debris from the blaze.

Although toxins or contaminates from plastics should have been eliminated as they burnt, PHE said, it warned that particles could be an irritant and precautions should be taken while dealing with soot.

PHE added it did not expect there to be a significant risk from short-term contact with soot in gardens, and advised using gloves to dispose of matter.

Public Health England issued advice to residents about dealing with debris from the blaze

