Leamington Spa fire: Tributes to worker presumed dead
- Published
A man missing in a major fire at a plastics factory is presumed dead, police have confirmed.
David Boswell, 52, was on shift at Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd when the blaze began on 27 August and had not been seen since.
His parents, Christine and John Boswell, said he would be "sorely missed".
Police said investigators had been unable to access and search the scene in Leamington Spa.
Buildings within 100m of the site were evacuated, with those living within 500m advised to shut windows and doors.
In a tribute, released through the Warwickshire force, Mr Boswell's partner Carol Fureed, said: "Dave used to brighten anyone that was feeling down with his jokes. He always knew how to have a good laugh.
"He had a heart of gold and lived for his family, friends and his passion for fishing."
His brother, Andy, added there was "never a dull moment with you around".
Close friend Ryan Hissey said Mr Boswell was a "huge character" who "left an impression on everybody he met".
Colleagues also paid tribute, including Ben Curie who said Mr Boswell was "someone I could look up to, an inspiration and a hero at work".
