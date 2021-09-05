Teenager charged with murder over man's death in Rugby
- Published
A teenager has been charged with murder over the death of a man who was found seriously hurt.
The man, in his 40s, was discovered with multiple serious injuries at a property in Newland Street, Rugby, after 06:00 BST on Thursday. He died later in hospital.
Matthew Naysmith, 18, from Newland Street, Rugby, was charged in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.
He is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.