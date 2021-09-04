Murder probe after man attacked in Rugby
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was attacked in Rugby, Warwickshire.
The victim, in his 40s, was discovered at a property on Newland Street after 06:00 BST on Thursday and died two days later in hospital.
An 18-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of assault and causing Grievous Bodily Harm, Warwickshire Police said.
He is now being questioned on suspicion of murder.
The victim's next of kin have been informed, officers said.
Det Insp Collette O'Keefe has called on anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around Newland Street, Addison Road and Lawford Road between midnight and 06:00 BST on Thursday to get in touch with the force.
She said the attack was being treated as an isolated incident.
