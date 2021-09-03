Leamington Spa fire: Businesses and roads reopen
Businesses close to the scene of a huge fire at a plastics factory have been allowed to reopen, police say.
A man is still missing a week after the blaze at Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd in Leamington Spa which saw homes evacuated.
The last remaining road closures have also been lifted.
It is still not safe for anyone to access the damaged Leeson building, police add, but planning is under way for a "complex investigation".
Homes were evacuated after fire broke out at the Juno Drive site last Friday morning, with a large plume of black smoke visible for miles around.
The missing individual is an employee and his family has been kept informed, Warwickshire Police has said previously.
"There is no update at this time regarding the person unaccounted for," the force tweeted. on Thursday.
According to officers, debris has been cleared from public areas neighbouring the site, and businesses have been advised on clearing up private spaces.
