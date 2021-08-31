Pictures show devastation caused by Leamington Spa plastics fire
- Published
Fresh pictures show the devastation caused by a huge fire at a plastics factory.
A man is still missing four days after the blaze at Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd in Leamington Spa, with emergency workers still unable to enter the site to search for him.
The firm said the fire was out. The fire service said it has not yet been able to work out the cause.
Police said the search for the missing employee could take several days.
Photographs taken of the site and shared on social media show severe damage to the factory with the walls heavily blackened and scorched.
Storage cylinders have been damaged and the factory's roof has caved in in places.
Public Health England said people should still be cautious about picking up any remaining debris.
"We do not believe there is any risk associated with this particular debris," consultant Mamoona Tahir said.
"We are advising people to be cautious to avoid any skin irritation if they are picking up any pieces of debris, they should wear gloves and masks and cover their skin."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk