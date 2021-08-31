Afghanistan: Former Army interpreter fears for dad's safety
- Published
A former interpreter for the British Army in Afghanistan says his father's safety there is at "imminent risk" after evacuations by the UK ended.
Jamal Barak began assisting the Army aged 16 and spent eight years alongside troops before fleeing to Coventry.
Remaining Afghans' future is uncertain after the Taliban declared victory in the nation as foreign forces departed.
The Taliban, Mr Barak said, had already been searching for his father, who too had worked for British forces.
His father provided gardening services at a military base in Helmand province and was attempting to get on a flight in Kabul before the UK pulled out.
Mr Barak said the situation was "incredibly hopeless", adding that while his father had left his village secretly one night, there were reports the Taliban had come looking for him.
He said his father had the right paperwork from Britain in order to be evacuated but Taliban presence prevented him getting into the airport.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to help people left behind after the Ministry of Defence closed processing facilities in Kabul.
Mr Barak said the prime minister's pledge would have to be enacted speedily in order to help people like his father.
"These people, they are at risk - they can't wait a few months' time, they have to be [supported quickly]; as soon as possible," he said.
With flights suspended, border crossings into Pakistan have become heavily manned, making it impossible for Afghan refugees to enter without government consent.
Mr Barak said his father did not have a visa or passport in order to try to make the crossing.
He has also criticised the UK's priorities after a flight with dozens of dogs and cats arrived at Heathrow over the weekend from Afghanistan.
"There was only two hours left and they shut the door, they are closing the evacuation centre and they authorise the cats and dogs to come to the UK," Mr Barak said.
"This is really bad. I mean it is not acceptable."
