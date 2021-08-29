Leamington Spa fire: Residents asked to help clear fallen debris
- Published
Residents near a huge fire at a plastics manufacturer are being asked to help clear fallen debris.
One employee is still missing following the blaze in Leamington Spa at Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd on Friday.
Police earlier warned people against touching the charred debris but said agencies were struggling to clear it all "given the size of the area".
The substances were not believed to be hazardous to health, Warwickshire Police said.
'Cover skin'
The fire caused explosions and a large plume of smoke from the site was visible for miles around.
Police said the missing employee's family was being supported by specialist officers.
A police spokesperson said: "Please be assured that we are not aware of any reports of serious ill-effects and all indications are that the substances are not hazardous to health.
"There may be a potential risk of irritation and it is therefore sensible to take precautions when attempting to remove and dispose of debris."
In consultation with Public Health England, residents were advised to wear gloves and a face mask and to use eye protection and cover skin.
Debris should then be double bagged and disposed of as normal.
"Should dust or debris come in contact with your skin, wash it off in the shower," police said.
If debris had fallen on to vehicles, the use of a damp cloth was advised.
On its website, the company said in an updated statement: "We do not yet know the cause of the incident but are working closely with emergency responders, local officials, and our teams at the plant to determine what led to this incident."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk