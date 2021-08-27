Explosions reported at scene of Leamington Spa fire
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial premises where explosions and a strong, chemical smell have been reported.
A huge plume of thick black smoke can be seen billowing from a site in Juno Drive, Leamington Spa.
Properties near the road are being evacuated and people living with 70m of the site have been urged to keep doors and windows shut.
One resident said she kept hearing "small explosions".
Anna Harrington-Ridley was walkling to work in nearby Whitnash when she first saw the smoke at about 10.30 BST.
The road had not yet been closed, she said, and she "kept hearing small explosions".
"I saw a little plume of smoke and thought it might be the allotments but it quickly got a lot darker and a lot bigger in the space of about two minutes and I realised it was definitely something a bit more serious," she said.
"I was stood down there at the end of the road that has been blocked off and you could see the massive plume of smoke, there was fire, explosions, all sorts of things."
She added there is also a "strong chemical smell" coming from the fire.
Kevin Leeson, from Leamington Spa, said he had been working from home when he noticed the sky had turned very grey.
"I saw some post in the local Facebook group...and when I walked to the back I could see this massive plume of grey smoke floating over," he said.
He said he had been able to see the fire for about an hour (since about 11:00) and it did not look to be abating.
Fire engines have been sent to the scene, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said and police are also at the scene.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was also called at 10:38 BST and one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) at the scene.
Warwickshire Fire are dealing with a large building fire in the Leamington area. Local residents advised to keep doors and windows closed and a minimum 100 metres away from the incident.— Warwickshire FRS #StayAlertToStaySafe (@WarksFireRescue) August 27, 2021
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk