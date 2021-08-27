Explosions reported at scene of Leamington Spa fire
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial premises where explosions have been reported.
A huge plume of thick black smoke can be seen billowing from a site in Juno Drive, Leamington Spa.
Fire engines have been sent to the scene, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Public Health England is advising residents to keep their doors and windows closed.
Warwickshire Police has confirmed it is at the scene and road closures have been put in place.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was also called at 10:38 BST and one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) at the scene.
