Afghanistan: Daughter's relief as mother escapes Kabul
- Published
A woman who was left stuck in Afghanistan has returned to the UK and is out of the "nightmare" her daughter has said.
Layloma, 79, a dual British and Afghan citizen with a number of health conditions, originally went to Kabul a month ago for a family funeral.
Fereba, from Coventry, has been campaigning to get her mother home.
On Friday, she said she had heard Layloma had landed in the UK and was quarantining at a hotel.
"My mum told me about her experience and it's heartbreaking, shocking and absolutely nightmarish," fashion photographer Fereba said.
"I cannot believe or fathom the things she told me. She's going to need some sort of aftercare and things like that to help with all the things she's witnessed."
On Wednesday, Layloma was knocked unconscious when she was pushed over on her way to catch a flight out of Kabul.
Fereba said she was unable to reach her mother for hours, but on Thursday heard from a British-Afghan national who had helped her after a later flight landed in Dubai.
"We're so relieved that she's safe and she's out of this nightmare," she said.
"We're still worried about her as she's now quarantining and is not in good health, but she says she's getting medical help from doctors."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk