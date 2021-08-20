Warehouse destroyed in huge Coventry fire
A warehouse has been destroyed in a huge fire that threatened to engulf another building nearby.
At its height, about 70 firefighters were called to the blaze at RAM Enterprise on Prologis Park, Ash Green, Coventry.
The fire service said the building had already been evacuated when crews arrived at 17:00 on Thursday.
They used a local lake for water and managed to save the neighbouring building after flames spread to it.
The fire released a large plume of smoke into the sky and nearby residents were told to close their windows and doors.
After about three-and-a-half hours, the number of firefighters was scaled down but some stayed to monitor any remaining hotspots.
Environment Agency staff were called out to protect watercourses in the area.
RAM Enterprise is a distributor of household and health and beauty products, batteries, and lighters.
