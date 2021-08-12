George Curtis: Fans turn out to honour former Sky Blues boss
The funeral service for former Coventry City captain and manager George Curtis has taken place.
He died last month at the age of 82 and was one half of the management team that won the FA Cup in 1987.
Known as 'Ironman' when playing, he helped win promotion from the Fourth to the First Division under Jimmy Hill.
Applause rang out at Coventry Cathedral as the coffin of the former Sky Blues boss arrived and fans gathered on the cathedral steps to pay their respects.
Staff representing the club joined his family and friends at the service, also attended by players from the FA Cup winning side.
Acting as co-manager with John Sillett, the pair guided the Sky Blues to the club's first major trophy when City won the cup, beating Tottenham 3-2 at Wembley.
Canon Pastor Kathryn Fleming, who led the service, said: "George's circle of those who love him extends beyond his family and his friends I think to the whole city."
Stuart Linnell, who delivered the eulogy, said he had turned his hand to many roles at the club.
"Commercial manager, managing director and, of course, captain of the FA Cup winning team.
"But when necessary he served behind the bar... at the training ground he would wander around after training making sure that all the kit had been collected and was properly washed and laundered."
At the scene: Simon Gilbert, BBC CWR
Legend is a word often overused - particularly in football, but there can be no doubt about the status of George Curtis in Coventry City's history.
Captain, promotion winner, managing director, manager, FA Cup winner - when it came to the Sky Blues, he did it all.
As several former players put it "he was Coventry City".
So it's no surprise that scores of his former CCFC colleagues turned out to say goodbye today, including several members of his 1987 FA Cup winning squad, and co-manager John Sillett.
Hundreds packed out Coventry Cathedral and fans wearing club colours applauded as George's Coffin was carried out to the Sky Blues Song.
A fitting exit for a true Coventry City legend.
Dave Bennett, part of the FA Cup winning team described Curtis as "one of a kind.
"You can tell how much respect the '87 lads had for him by the turnout."
Dave Boddy, the current chief executive said "he meant everything," to the club.
"He'll be forever a legend for this football club."
