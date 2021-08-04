Marle Hall outdoor centre closure 'heartbreaking'
- Published
An outdoor residential centre pupils say has brought children "life-changing" experiences will close.
Marle Hall, a stately home near Snowdonia, Wales, has been owned by Warwickshire County Council since 1971.
One head teacher said she had been left feeling "heartbroken" at the "poor decision."
But the local authority said the decision had "not been taken lightly" and the centre had been "consistently under-utilised".
A petition with more than 7,000 signatures was handed to the county council calling for them to save the centre, where activities included canoeing, rock climbing and exploring the coast and mountains.
The facility would be closed permanently on 22 October, said the council, with schools having to cancel existing bookings. They will be offered refunds and support to find an alternative provider.
Jill Vavasour, head of Knightlow Primary School, in Rugby, said children who had booked to attend the centre would be "so disappointed."
At her school, pupils had been using the centre for 42 years.
"It's special, it's something different, it's something amazing, and we're just throwing it away," she said.
Anita Sharman, from Leamington Spa who attended the centre as a child, said it had been a "life-changing" experience.
"Some of the children in my class had never been in a field before, let alone going to Snowdonia."
The centre would need "significant investment" in order to keep it open, the council said, which would likely cost £850,000 over the next 10 years.
"Outdoor residential trips remain a key part of Warwickshire County Council's commitment to outdoor education and our schools will continue to have a choice of a wide range of residential outdoor education providers," it said in a statement.
"We have a responsibility to make sure we are spending public money wisely and so sometimes have difficult choices to make."
Ms Vavasour said there were still questions to be asked about how the decision had been made and "where the viable business plan could have been that could have saved Marle Hall."
"The parents and the children of Warwickshire are going to be feeling absolutely awful about this."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk