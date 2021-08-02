Anthony Russell: Coventry triple murder-accused to be tried next year
- Published
A man charged with murdering three people in Coventry and Warwickshire is set to stand trial next year.
Anthony Russell, 38, has admitted killing Julie Williams, her son David, and Nicole McGregor last year.
He denies murder and at Warwick Crown Court earlier was remanded in custody ahead of a trial listed for 31 January.
Ms Williams, 58, and her 32-year-old son were found dead at separate flats in Coventry on 25 and 26 October.
The body of Ms McGregor was found in woodland near Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, on 29 October.
Mr Russell, of no fixed address, was not required to enter pleas to two further charges of robbery at the hearing.
The trial is expected to last for two weeks.
