City of Culture: Low ticket sales see shows cut for weekend gig
- Published
Coventry City of Culture organisers have blamed the so-called "pingdemic" and audience anxiety about returning to venues as they struggle with ticket sales for one of its key events.
Terry Hall's Home Sessions, curated by The Specials singer, are due to run Thursday to Sunday.
Headliners such as The Libertines, Roni Size and the Lightning Seeds are still going ahead.
But organisers said sales for some other acts had "not met expectations".
The line-up for the four-day event was announced last month.
Headline acts including Terry Hall himself - the first time he has performed in more than two years - are still going ahead.
However 13 artists, including Lau.ra, Dennis Bovell and Jazzie B are no longer programmed.
Instead they may appear in "shared sessions" with other performers and people will be offered the chance to buy day tickets to see a number of acts.
"It's important that that we now prioritise the best possible experience for audiences and artists across the programme," a spokesperson for Coventry City of Culture said.
