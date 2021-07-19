Man cleared of murder over fatal house fire in Rugby
A man has been found not guilty of murder after a child died following a house fire in 2018.
The boy, five, died four months after the blaze, which happened in the early hours of 15 November on Wentworth Road, Rugby.
Three children and a woman were also hurt.
Aaron Medcraft, of Matlock Close, Rugby, was cleared of all charges at the end of a trial at Warwick Crown Court.
The charges against the 23-year-old included three counts of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
