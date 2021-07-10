Euro 2020: Mural of Southgate, Kane and Sterling painted before Wembley final
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
A giant mural has been painted as a tribute to Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling ahead of England's Euro 2020 final on Sunday.
The creation by street artist N4T4 (Nathan Parker) has appeared on a wall in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, which is the venue for a major urban arts festival in August.
One of the festival organisers, James Bennett, is trying to promote Nuneaton as a street art destination in the West Midlands.
He draws his inspiration from the colourful streets found 25 miles away in the Birmingham district of Digbeth.
James was approached by homeowners Paul and Katie Williams, who wanted an England mural for their wall as the nation is gripped by England's progress through Euro 2020.
He contacted N4T4, and local people spent Friday watching the artist at work, and also giving donations for a local defibrillator appeal.
James said: "We were hoping that people would come down and see it, and take photos by it, and that's exactly what's happened.
"It's a beautiful piece and it has been lovely to see people taking selfies by it, and getting excited about the match."
He added: "It's a dream come true for me. Can't believe England have got there and to get Nath to do this is so special - a lovely piece of artwork and I'm buzzing that it's in Nuneaton."
The one-day Urban Art Festival on Saturday 14 August takes place at the Griff and Coton Sports Club, near the town's George Eliot Hospital, and NHS and other key workers are being invited along to the event which is set to attract 30 street artists.
