Medieval sword returns to Coventry after 500 years
The Medieval Coventry Sword is to return to the city for the first time in more than 500 years.
The sword was carried in front of the mayor during processions during the 1400s, most notably during visits by Henry VI and Queen Margaret of Anjou.
But after being confiscated, it was found in a rubbish heap in London before going on display in Glasgow.
It can be seen at the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum from 3 July until 21 November.
The sword, of which only the hilt remains, had huge civic importance in the 1400s when Coventry was the fourth largest city in England, and for three years during the Wars of the Roses when it was the royal capital.
In 1471, it was confiscated by Edward IV after the Battle of Barnet because the city had refused him entry before the battle.
The hilt resurfaced in a rubbish heap in Whitechapel, London, in 1897 and having passed through multiple owners has been in the Burrell Collection at the Glasgow City Museum.
The loan of the sword to the Herbert has been made possible by Ciaran Davis, who previously worked with the Herbert on the exhibition Irish Heart.
"It's great to see the sword back in Coventry in time for the City of Culture celebrations," said Mr Davis.
"This item symbolises the rich medieval history of the city and I'm grateful that a grant from the John Laing Charitable Trust means it can return home."
