Couple found dead at Coventry house
- Published
A man and a woman have been found dead at a house in Coventry.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics made the discovery on Kenilworth Road at about 14:45 BST on Tuesday.
Police said the body of a man in his 80s was found in the back garden and the 73-year-old woman, believed to be his wife, was found inside.
They were confirmed dead at the scene, but have not yet been formally identified.
West Midlands Police has cordoned off the property for forensic examinations and said post-mortem examinations would take place in due course.
The force said nobody else was being sought in connection with the deaths.
