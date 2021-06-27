Photos found in Coventry post box reunited with family
About 100 photographs which were found in a post box have been reunited with the family members.
The couple pictured at a 1939 wedding at Holy Trinity Church in Coventry were identified as Robert, or Bob, West and Naomi Liggins.
From there, curators at the Royal Mail and genealogists were able to track down their distant relatives.
Family members said the couple were keen golfers, with many of the photos taken at Hearsall Golf Club.
Mike Tarn has been at the club for 27 years and recognised Mr West. He said he was "always present" at the club and remembered him smoking cigars.
One distant relative who was found was a man named Bill from Leamington Spa who said it was not just Mr West who was well known at the golf club, but his wife too.
She was "lady captain" and won the women's cup a couple of times, he said.
"Their whole life was around Hearsall Golf Club," he said. "They were a lovely family and Bob was a great character."
A collection driver found the photographs, spanning decades right up until the 1950s, on Widdrington Road in Coventry last week.
They ended up in the hands of Royal Mail collections supervisor Edwina Richards-Wright, who was determined to reunite them with the family.
After sharing some of the photos online, Ms Richards-Wright said the couple's nephew visited a sorting office on Thursday to claim them.
"They are back within the family," she said. "It's lovely."
How the photos came to be in the post box remains a mystery.
However Royal Mail thinks were posted by mistake, possibly by someone who did not want to see them thrown away.
"Maybe it was a house clearance and somebody didn't know what to do with them," Ms Richards-Wright said.
"Didn't want to throw them away and thought to pop them in the post box and see what happened."
