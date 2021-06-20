Woman discovered dead shortly after man found hurt in Nuneaton
A woman's body was found in a road, minutes after a man was discovered badly hurt in another road.
The man was taken to hospital with a serious arm injury after being found in Roanne Ringway, Nuneaton, at about 23:20 BST on Saturday.
Warwickshire Police said the woman's body was discovered about 20 minutes later in Marlborough Road.
Two Nuneaton men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Officers seized a car near to where the woman's body was found.
The injured man, who was found near the ringway's junction with Queens Road, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
The force said one of the arrested men, aged 33, went to Nuneaton Police Station a short time later where he was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
'Terrible incident'
The second man, aged 63, was arrested at home.
Sgt Dan James, of Warwickshire Police Roads Policing Unit, said: "This was a terrible incident and our immediate thoughts are with the families of the two people involved.
"It's too early to speculate on exactly what happened but at this time we are treating the death of the woman and the injury to the man as linked, and we believe both have been involved in a collision with a vehicle. We are working to piece together exactly what happened."
He urged anyone who was in either area when the man and woman were found to contact police, especially if they had dashcam or CCTV footage.
