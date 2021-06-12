Motorbike passenger killed in a collision with two vehicles in Coventry
A woman has died after a collision involving a motorbike and two vehicles near a roundabout.
The 20-year-old was a pillion passenger when the collision happened on the A444 Jimmy Hill Way in Coventry.
The rider of the bike, a 20-year-old man, broke his pelvis in the crash near near the junction with Stoney Stanton Road and Bell Green Road.
No-one else was hurt in Friday evening's accident. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
