Nuneaton art teacher creates visual gallery in his town

By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

image captionJames Bennett has been at the heart of Nuneaton's street art scene for nearly a decade

The man wearing the bright yellow jacket, sat in front of a multi-coloured street art mural, is clearly a huge fan of colour. And secondary school art teacher James Bennett is using his passion to both brighten up his home town, and hopefully inspire young people.

"It's like creating a visual gallery outside," said the 38-year-old from Nuneaton in Warwickshire.

"I was an under-privileged kid myself. I couldn't afford to go to London on the train, or even Birmingham, and pay to get into a gallery.

"Roy Lichtenstein (American pop artist) was a big hero of mine, and I really wanted to see his work. I eventually got there, my mum saved up and we went, but that wasn't accessible for everybody.

"So to be able to have artwork that's around, that people can go and enjoy, that's how people start painting."

image captionA wall of street art has been developed at the Griff and Coton Sports and Social club
image captionThe images provide a colourful backdrop near to the town's George Elliot Hospital
image captionJames Bennett says the support from the Griff and Coton Sports and Social club has been "invaluable"

James and his artist friends, including street artist N4T4 (Nathan Parker), and DJ Chris Allen, are planning an Urban Art Festival in Nuneaton on Saturday 14 August.

Thirty street and graffiti artists have been signed up, together with breakdancers, DJs and street food chefs.

image copyrightReel People
image captionAt the height of the pandemic, James and his Reel People community group decorated a double decker bus in support of NHS staff

James has been involved in creating artwork around Nuneaton for several years now, and is a director of community group Reel People, which supports young people through art and sport.

image captionOne of the street art scenes at the Griff and Coton Sports and Social club illustrates sports teams from Nuneaton
image captionJames hopes the high standard of street art on show will inspire young people to create art. He says the work is always respected by local people and left untouched

"Art is massively important, especially in a place that's deprived. There's no money to be making fancy new buildings and all that sort of stuff.

"I believe it gives things identity, it gives things meaning, it brightens people's lives up, helps mental health and makes a massive difference to any community.

"People want art, creativity, culture and that is the answer to deprivation in my opinion."

image captionJames took his inspiration for street art in Nuneaton from the flourishing scene in Digbeth, Birmingham, which is seen as one of the UK's top destinations for street art lovers

James teaches at a school in Small Heath, Birmingham, a city which is famously home to Digbeth, an area awash with street art.

"That's where I got my inspiration from. I remember going to something called City of Colours about four or five years ago and seeing all the art going up. I thought 'wow, if I could take a little slice of this back to Nuneaton'.

The work of many leading street artists adorns the buildings in Digbeth, and James has persuaded some of them to appear at Nuneaton's Griff and Colton Sports Club.

"A lot of the time, kids think these people live in America, Australia, but there's so many amazing artists living in the Midlands."

image captionJames believes that creating artwork can help revive town centre fortunes
image captionJames is hoping to attract up to 30 street artists to the event in Nuneaton on Saturday 14 August

The Artsy Twins are Italian-born street artists, who now live in Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

Nicolo and Stefano Suglich, 24, have teamed up with James to add their artistic flair.

image captionNicolo and Stefano Suglich's love of street art started in northern Italy

"It's an amazing thing to do," said Nicolo. "Nuneaton has been seeing a lot more street art in the last couple of years.

"People here seem to embrace the artwork which should help to get more walls painted. Towns need a bit more colour, we have to be honest."

image captionThe inspiration for Stefano's latest creation in Nuneaton was drawn from comic books
image captionNicolo Suglich paints with his brother, but admits there is a friendly rivalry between them
image captionThe latest, completed additions to Nuneaton's street art scene from Nicolo and Stefano Suglich

The one-day festival site is opposite the town's George Elliot Hospital, and NHS and other key workers are being invited along.

"We're going to stop the festival at 5pm and give them a clap, and really make a fuss of the people that have kept the country going," James said.

"And really celebrate every aspect of our community."

image captionNicolo and Stefano can be found on Instagram as @the_artsytwins

