Nuneaton art teacher creates visual gallery in his town

The man wearing the bright yellow jacket, sat in front of a multi-coloured street art mural, is clearly a huge fan of colour. And secondary school art teacher James Bennett is using his passion to both brighten up his home town, and hopefully inspire young people.
"It's like creating a visual gallery outside," said the 38-year-old from Nuneaton in Warwickshire.
"I was an under-privileged kid myself. I couldn't afford to go to London on the train, or even Birmingham, and pay to get into a gallery.
"Roy Lichtenstein (American pop artist) was a big hero of mine, and I really wanted to see his work. I eventually got there, my mum saved up and we went, but that wasn't accessible for everybody.
"So to be able to have artwork that's around, that people can go and enjoy, that's how people start painting."
James and his artist friends, including street artist N4T4 (Nathan Parker), and DJ Chris Allen, are planning an Urban Art Festival in Nuneaton on Saturday 14 August.
Thirty street and graffiti artists have been signed up, together with breakdancers, DJs and street food chefs.
James has been involved in creating artwork around Nuneaton for several years now, and is a director of community group Reel People, which supports young people through art and sport.
"Art is massively important, especially in a place that's deprived. There's no money to be making fancy new buildings and all that sort of stuff.
"I believe it gives things identity, it gives things meaning, it brightens people's lives up, helps mental health and makes a massive difference to any community.
"People want art, creativity, culture and that is the answer to deprivation in my opinion."
James teaches at a school in Small Heath, Birmingham, a city which is famously home to Digbeth, an area awash with street art.
"That's where I got my inspiration from. I remember going to something called City of Colours about four or five years ago and seeing all the art going up. I thought 'wow, if I could take a little slice of this back to Nuneaton'.
The work of many leading street artists adorns the buildings in Digbeth, and James has persuaded some of them to appear at Nuneaton's Griff and Colton Sports Club.
"A lot of the time, kids think these people live in America, Australia, but there's so many amazing artists living in the Midlands."
The Artsy Twins are Italian-born street artists, who now live in Lutterworth, Leicestershire.
Nicolo and Stefano Suglich, 24, have teamed up with James to add their artistic flair.
"It's an amazing thing to do," said Nicolo. "Nuneaton has been seeing a lot more street art in the last couple of years.
"People here seem to embrace the artwork which should help to get more walls painted. Towns need a bit more colour, we have to be honest."
The one-day festival site is opposite the town's George Elliot Hospital, and NHS and other key workers are being invited along.
"We're going to stop the festival at 5pm and give them a clap, and really make a fuss of the people that have kept the country going," James said.
"And really celebrate every aspect of our community."
