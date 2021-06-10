Public to see redeveloped RSC costume workshop
The redeveloped costume workshop of the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is to open to the public for the first time.
Restored Grade II listed buildings in Stratford-upon-Avon now sit alongside new spaces, which can house the 30 workers, after £8.7m was raised.
The costume workshop team relocated for two years, which involved moving items including 3,500 pairs of shoes, 36 mannequins and 126 paintbrushes.
Guided tours are expected to start next year.
Members of the public will be able to see the team's specialist skills, including millinery, jewellery, dyeing, costume painting and costume props.
The workshop, which is the largest in-house costume-making department of any British theatre, lies opposite the Royal Shakespeare and Swan theatres on the site of where scenery used to be made, the 1887 Memorial Theatre Scene Dock, which is now the new entrance to the building.
A total of £8.7m was raised through Arts Council England, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Stitch In Time campaign, which secured more than 30,000 donations.
RSC artistic director Gregory Doran said costumes had been made on the workshop site continuously since at least the 1940s and it makes, repairs and recycles hundreds of costume pieces every year.
He said: "As Judi Dench said 'No matter how much rehearsal time you have, you cannot get fully into the part until you are in costume.'"
