Relatives pay tribute to 'queen of family' found dead in Nuneaton home

image copyrightFamily Handout
image captionMildred Whitmore was found dead at her home in Nuneaton on Tuesday morning

Relatives of an 84-year-old woman found dead at her home have paid tribute to the "queen of our family".

Mildred Whitmore was found dead at a property on College Street, Nuneaton at about 09:10 BST on Tuesday morning.

According to a post-mortem examination the interim cause of death was asphyxiation, Warwickshire Police said.

Officers have been given additional time to question a 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionEmergency services were called to College Street, in Nuneaton

In a tribute to her, Ms Whitmore's family said she enjoyed "spending time with her family and pottering around her garden."

"Everyone who knew her would agree she was a loving gentle lady, who will be greatly missed by all that were lucky enough to know her."

Det Ch Insp Caroline Corfield said "We're continuing to investigate this incident and our thoughts very much remain with Mildred's family."

The force said it was looking for reports of suspicious behaviour in the area from 19:00 on 30 May, and officers would remain in the area over the coming days.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

