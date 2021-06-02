Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman in her 80s
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the body of a woman in her 80s.
Warwickshire Police said officers had been sent to College Street, Nuneaton, at 09:10 BST on Tuesday because of concerns about a woman living there.
She was pronounced dead by paramedics and the death is being treated as suspicious.
The 31-year-old man is being held in police custody and a post-mortem test is due to take place.
The force said the woman's next of kin had been informed and it was looking for reports of suspicious behaviour in the area from 19:00 on 30 May.
