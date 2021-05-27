BBC News

Rapper Pa Salieu denies Coventry disorder charge

Published
image copyrightRosie Matheson
image captionRapper Pa Salieu faces a trial next year

Award-winning rapper Pa Salieu has denied charges of wounding with intent and violent disorder.

The 23-year-old was charged following an inquiry into the death of Fidel Glasgow in Coventry in 2018.

The grandson of The Specials singer Neville Staple, Mr Glasgow was injured during disorder outside Club M, and later died in hospital.

Mr Salieu is accused of wounding another man during disorder preceded Mr Glasgow's stabbing.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday, the BBC Sound of 2021 winner also denied possession of a glass bottle as an offensive weapon.

image copyrightFamily Handout
image captionFidel Glasgow, the 21-year-old grandson of Specials singer Neville Staple, died in hospital after being stabbed outside Coventry's Club M

No-one has been charged with Mr Glasgow's murder, but the rapper and nine more people have been charged in connection with the preceding violence.

Pa Salieu Gaye, of Hillfields in Coventry, was released on conditional bail to appear at the same court on 31 January next year.

The nine other defendants from Coventry and Nuneaton, charged in connection with the disorder, also appeared in court.

