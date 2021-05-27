Coventry Moves to form UK City of Culture centrepiece event
People are being invited to turn on radios at their doorsteps to premiere a piece of music as part of Coventry's year as UK City of Culture.
Nine radio stations will play different parts of the piece from 20:21 BST on 5 June and these form the full version when they are heard at the same time.
Residents in Coventry are being asked to talk to neighbours and plan who will listen to which station.
It will mark the culmination of the signature event.
Coventry's year as UK City of Culture officially launched on 15 May with thousands of people tuning in to watch a short film posted on the festival website.
Its centrepiece, Coventry Moves, was originally due to coincide with the launch, but was moved to 5 June because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Like other events planned for the coming months, it has had to negotiate Covid-19 restrictions, including social distancing.
Starting at 08:00 BST on 5 June, and broadcasting on the festival website and social media, as well as coverage on BBC platforms, the day will include the retelling "of the city's pioneering past, present and future".
Digital content will also feature six people with Coventry connections to represent the city's "energies" - described by organisers as resilience, social justice, youthfulness, sustainability, people power and innovation.
One of the six, Pauline Black, from 2-Tone band The Selecter, will perform a new song written for the event.
The day's activities will also include 14 modern Lady Godivas, chosen from more than 140 nominations, to represent the city's women.
Although details are a closely guarded secret, some of them have been learning to ride a horse for the first time as part of films planned on the day.
The climax of the day's events at 20:21 BST will see Coventry schoolchildren feature on eight-minute tracks from composer Dan Jones as part of an event entitled Coventry Moves Together.
The music will be broadcast on BBC CWR and on community stations Hillz FM, Radio Panj, Radio Plus, Vanny FM, Fresh Radio, Arawak, Block Radio and Radio Abbey.
With people switching on radios or internet devices at their doorsteps, "the whole city will form an orchestra", organisers said, "weaving a musical tapestry across the city".
