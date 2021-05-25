BBC News

First man to get Covid jab William Shakespeare dies aged 81

Published
Related Topics
media captionSecond in line for the jab at University Hospital in Coventry was 81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire

The second person in the world to get the Pfizer-BioNTech jab has died.

Bill Shakespeare, 81, received his first Covid vaccine in December at University Hospital Coventry shortly after 91-year-old Margaret Keenan.

Coventry councillor Jayne Innes, a friend of Mr Shakespeare, said he had died on Thursday and added the "best tribute to Bill is to have the jab".

Mr Shakespeare had worked at Rolls Royce and was a parish councillor in Allesley for more than three decades.

The 81-year-old, who had been an inpatient on the hospital's frailty ward at the time of his first jab, said it had been "wonderful".

Ms Innes wrote in a post on Facebook: "Bill will be remembered for many things, including a taste for mischief."

She said he had always been proud to be from Coventry and had served as a governor at Allesley Primary and Coundon Court schools.

Mr Shakespeare leaves his wife Joy, their two adult sons and grandchildren.

West Midlands Labour group said on Twitter: "Bill made global headlines as [the first] man to have Covid vaccine.

"His decades of service to the party were recently recognised by Keir Starmer.

"Our thoughts are with Joy and Bill's family and friends."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Councillor Angela Hopkins said Mr Shakespeare had helped her when she had campaigned for the Bablake ward.

"He was very thoughtful and always, in his work as a parish councillor, very much putting forward the concerns and views of the local residents in his area," she said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.