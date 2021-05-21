Eight in custody after man, 72, killed in Exhall disorder
- Published
Three women have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following the death of a man in a cul-de-sac.
Emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance at Treviscoe Close in Exhall, Warwickshire, at about 08:45 BST on Thursday.
A 72-year-old man, who is yet to be formally identified, was confirmed dead at the scene.
On Thursday, police detained five other people, taking the total number of people arrested in connection to eight.
One of the arrests was a 44-year-old man who was held on suspicion of murder. The remaining four people were detained for their alleged role in the disturbance, Warwickshire Police said.
The force said it was believed to be an isolated event with no perceived threat to the wider community, adding that those involved are understood to be known to each other.
Another man and a woman also suffered minor injuries during the clash, but did not require hospital treatment.
Police said the victim had yet to be formally identified, however his next of kin had been informed.
