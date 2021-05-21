Azaylia Cain: Town's tributes for Ashley Cain's baby daughter's funeral
- Published
Orange decorations have adorned the streets for the funeral of an eight-month old baby who died from a rare form of cancer.
Azaylia Cain was the daughter of ex-Coventry City player turned reality star Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee.
The couple raised in excess of £1.5m to get treatment for their baby daughter but she was too ill and died in April.
In their hometown of Nuneaton in Warwickshire, people gathered for the procession to pay tribute to Azaylia.
Her funeral procession was led by eight horses decorated with orange feathers and people along the route decorated their homes and businesses.
Before her death, landmarks around the world lit up with orange to raise awareness of childhood leukaemia.
Azaylia's coffin was carried in a horse-drawn carriage with her parents following in a limousine, with dozens of vehicles behind displaying orange.
Locals who lined the streets told the BBC they wanted to pay their respects following Azaylia's death which was "utterly heartbreaking".
Posting on Instagram on Thursday, Ms Vorajee thanked people in the town for "taking the time to do all the ribbons to make it look so beautiful for Azaylia".
She said her "heart was aching so hard" ahead of the funeral.
Mr Cain posted details online of plans for the service, which he said would be a private celebration of Azaylia's life, but thanked people for "their prayers, words of sympathy and patience".
"We have been incredibly moved by the support we have received far and wide and all the beautiful gestures of kindness will live in our hearts forever," he wrote.
