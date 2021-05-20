Five arrests after man, 72, killed in Exhall disturbance
Five people have been arrested after a man died in a disturbance in Warwickshire.
A 72-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene on Treviscoe Close, Exhall, at about 08:45 BST.
Warwickshire Police said another man and a woman also suffered minor injuries.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and four other people are in custody for their alleged role in the disturbance, police said.
The Warwickshire force said it is believed all those involved were known to each other and there is not thought to be a risk to the wider community.
"Next of kin has been informed and a full investigation is under way to establish the cause and circumstances that led to this loss of life," Det Ch Insp Jon Belcher, from the force, said.
"Exhall residents should not be concerned by the large police presence today as a full forensic examination of the area and house-to-house inquiries are made to establish the facts," he said.
