City of Culture 2021: Street art transforms Coventry ahead of year in spotlight

image captionDavid Speed's neon work forms part of In Paint We Trust, a city-wide street art festival

Artists have been busy transforming the centre of Coventry ahead of its year as City of Culture 2021.

The year-long cultural programme will start on 15 May 2021 with a film, organisers said.

Directed by Coventry producer Coolie, creative director Chenine Bhathena was tight-lipped about its contents, but said it would "say something quite extraordinary" about the city.

Although the festival officially begins on Saturday, its signature launch 'Coventry Moves', had to be pushed back three weeks to 5 June due to coronavirus restrictions.

Here are some of the ways the city centre has been brightened up ready for its big year.

image copyrightAaron Law
image captionArtist Morag Myerscough has been working with the city council in order to bring some colour into Hertford Street
image copyrightAaron Law
image captionA mural by artist Angry Dan pays tribute to the father of the bicycle industry James Starley
image copyrightCarrie Reichardt
image captionArtist Carrie Reichardt is working on a 2-Tone themed mosaic that will be placed at the Fairfax Entrance of Pool Meadow Bus Station
image copyrightCoventry City Council
image captionA new illuminated water feature and play area have transformed an area of the city centre , said the council
image copyrightCoventry City Council
image captionPepper Lane in the city centre has been given a colourful makeover
image copyrightCoventry City Council
image captionArtist and illustrator Matt Chu created this 272 sq ft (27sq m) mural 'At One with Cofa's Tree' on Pepper Lane
image copyrightCoventry City Council
image captionArtist Zoe Power has created a 90ft (27m) installation in the city's bus station
image copyrightAaron Law
image captionThe Pool Meadow mural by Zoe Power features key workers including teachers, cleaners and nurses

