Elections 2021: Philip Seccombe re-elected as Warwickshire PCC
- Published
Conservative candidate Philip Seccombe has been re-elected as Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).
Mr Seccombe, who was first elected to the role in 2016, received 85,963 votes, beating Labour's Ben Twomey who came second with 45,768.
The election was decided on first preferences as Mr Seccombe secured enough of the vote through first choices to break the 50% mark.
He said there was "plenty more work to be done" in his second term.
The commissioner is elected to oversee the work of the local police force.
Mr Seccombe said increasing police officer numbers, more support for victims and witnesses and a balanced budget would be his three priorities.
He will also be appointing a new Chief Constable as Martin Jelley said he will retire in June.
"I want to make sure we can get someone in as soon as possible to carry on with that mantle to help make Warwickshire's communities safe," the re-elected PCC said.
Turnout increased this election to 38.45% from 26.73% in 2016.
Also standing were Liberal Democrat Louis Adam and Henry Lu for Reform UK.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: What are the results in your area?
- VOTE: Why full results might take longer
- BBC: How to follow the election results
- ENGLAND: Election results
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk