Teenage boy hurt after Bedworth 'Asda van hit-and-run'
- Published
A 15-year-old suffered serious head injuries after being hit by a van.
Warwickshire Police said the boy was reportedly hit by an Asda delivery van in Goodyers End Lane, Bedworth at about 08:40 BST. The van then left the scene without stopping.
He was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital after treatment at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
A man was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop, the force added.
PC Craig Pearson said officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage, to come forward.
"We're especially keen to speak to anyone who saw the Asda van in the moments leading up to and following the collision," he added.
Asda has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk