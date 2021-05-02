Fourth arrest over double stabbing at house in Stratford-upon-Avon
- Published
A fourth man has been arrested over a double stabbing at a house in Warwickshire.
Two men were found with life-changing injuries at the home in Stratford-upon-Avon at about 01:30 BST on Saturday.
A 27-year-old from Sutton Coldfield was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said.
Three men from London, Gloucestershire and Stratford-upon-Avon were arrested on suspicion of assault on Saturday.
The 28-year-old from Gloucestershire and the 51-year-old London have both been since released under investigation and the 66-year-old from Stratford-upon-Avon has been bailed until later in the month while inquiries continue, the force said.
Detectives described the stabbing of the two men at the property on Alcester Road as an "horrific" incident.
One man, in his 40s, was stabbed in the chest and the second, also aged in his 40s, in his back.
Police believe the victims knew the suspects.
