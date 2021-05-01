Arrests over 'horrific' double stabbing in Stratford-upon-Avon
Two men have suffered life-changing injuries in what police have described as a "horrific" double stabbing.
One man was stabbed in the chest and the second in his back and hand in the attack at a house in Stratford-upon-Avon at about 01:30 BST on Saturday.
Police said they were trying to "piece together" what led to the men, both in their 40s, being attacked.
Three men from London, Gloucestershire and Stratford-upon-Avon have been arrested on suspicion of assault.
The victims are in a stable condition in hospital after emergency crews were called to a house on Alcester Road at 01:38, the force added.
'Serious injuries'
Warwickshire Police said it was thought the two men knew the suspects, a 28-year-old man from Gloucestershire, a 51-year-old man from London, and a 66-year-old man from Stratford.
Det Insp Cawail Wong said: "This was a horrific attack that has left two men with very serious injuries.
"At the moment they are in hospital in a stable condition, but their injuries are thought to be life-changing."
He appealed for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.
"We will have a lot of officers in the area today as we try to piece together what happened in the early hours of this morning."
