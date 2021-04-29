Balvinder Gahir: Leamington Spa man jailed for ex-wife's murder
A husband who murdered his ex-wife in a "frenzied assault" in a row over property has been jailed for life.
Jasbinder Gahir attacked Balvinder Gahir after she tried get control of the family home.
Coventry Crown Court heard the 58-year-old had remortgaged it without her knowledge and used some of the money to buy a flat.
A jury found him guilty of her murder and he was told he would serve at least 20 years in prison.
After Mr Gahir bought the flat in Slough he started renting it out but did not share the money with his wife, the court heard.
When their marriage broke down, she asked for two court orders against her husband.
The first, issued in 2012, banned him from threatening violence and harassing her.
Under the second, Mr Gahir was told to transfer his interest in the family home and pay her £30,000 by 2015.
When Mrs Gahir decided to enforce the second order last summer, her former husband's "rage" was recorded in a phone call, jurors were told.
He said he would attack her "because she's a greedy cow... I worked for it all".
He and his son, Rohan Gahir, 23, from Maidenhead, Berkshire, were seen on CCTV parking by her home in Lillington, Leamington Spa, on 24 August 2020.
The court heard Mr Gahir went in and "subjected her to a sustained and frenzied assault" in her bedroom and Mrs Gahir died from "catastrophic" head injuries at the scene.
His son was found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice and jailed for three-and-a-half years.
