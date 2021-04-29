Three charged after discovery of amphetamine lab
Three men have been charged with drugs offences following the discovery of an amphetamine lab.
John Keets, 40, and Keith Davis, 60, from Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire and Andrew Gurney, 50, of Quinton, Birmingham were arrested on Tuesday.
The trio were remanded in custody at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Thursday. No pleas were entered.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the lab was capable of producing one tonne of amphetamine per month.
Warwickshire Police, in a joint operation with the NCA, carried out a raid at the site on Ullenhall Lane, near Redditch, Worcestershire and said it was capable of producing £10m of amphetamine a month.
Mr Keets and Mr Davis were both charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, ketamine and cannabis, conspiracy to import cannabis and conspiracy to use criminal property for the production of amphetamine.
Mr Gurney was charged with conspiracy to supply and produce amphetamine and using criminal property for that purpose.
A 28-year-old woman and 36-year-old man arrested at a building on the same site have been bailed.
A provisional trial date of 1 June as set.
