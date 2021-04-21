Ten fire engines at large Coventry factory blaze
About 40 firefighters have been dealing with a "large" factory blaze in Coventry.
More than 70 calls were received from members of the public about the incident in Waterman Road, Great Heath, the fire service said.
Ten fire engines, including three from Birmingham, have been sent to the scene, after the blaze started at 19:15 BST.
People were urged to keep windows and doors closed.
Two hydraulic platforms have been deployed as well as a high-volume pump to drain water from a canal to help with the water supply.
The fire service said there were two appliances each from Coventry and Binley fire station, with other appliances coming from Foleshill, Canley, Solihull and Birmingham, from Hay Mills, Ward End and Ladywood.
