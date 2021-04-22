Sean Fitzgerald: Officer who fired fatal shot in gross misconduct probe
A police officer who shot dead an unarmed man during a planned operation is being investigated for gross misconduct, the police watchdog says.
Sean Fitzgerald, 31, was hit fleeing a house in Coventry as West Midlands Police entered through the front in January 2019.
The officer who fired the fatal shot is being investigated over their use of force, investigators said.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it was a "complex case".
A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Fitzgerald died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
No weapons were found by officers at the scene in Burnaby Road after the raid on 4 January, the opening of the 31-year-old's inquest heard.
The IOPC said it launched an independent investigation following a mandatory referral from the force.
After reviewing evidence, there was no indication that a criminal offence may have been committed, however the officer who shot Mr Fitzgerald was served with a gross misconduct notice last week, the IOPC said.
Serving a notice advises the officer their actions are under investigation and does not indicate that misconduct has been proven, they added.
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said the death was a "tragic incident" and a robust investigation was needed covering all lines of inquiry.
"This has been a particularly complex investigation looking at not only the shooting itself but the intelligence, assessments, planning and decisions which took place prior to the pre-planned police operation," he said.
"It has been an evolving picture, and due to the nature of the issues involved we have had to await expert advice."
Mr Fitzgerald's family and the force have been updated on the progress of the investigation and the findings would be released in due course, Mr Campbell added.
