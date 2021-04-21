Coventry man avoids jail after admitting causing death of girl, 11
A motorist has been given a six-month suspended sentence after admitting causing the death of an 11-year-old girl by careless driving.
Isabelle Boshell died in hospital four days after being hit on Tamworth Road, Coventry, on 22 October.
Ola Onubogu, 54, of Wappenbury Road, Coventry, was also sentenced to 120 hours unpaid work and was banned from driving for 15 months.
His jail sentence was suspended for two years by Warwick Crown Court.
In a tribute following her death last year, Isabelle's family described her as a "unique individual" and "the best daughter anyone could ever have".
