BBC News

Azaylia Cain: Attractions illuminated for baby with leukaemia

Published
image copyrightKeith Wood
image captionNiagara Falls was lit up to highlight Azaylia's story

Buildings and attractions around the world have been lit up in support of a baby girl with an aggressive form of leukaemia.

Ex-Coventry City player Ashley Cain and partner Safiyya Vorajee have been told eight-month old baby daughter Azaylia's brain tumour cannot be treated.

Niagara Falls and Blackpool Tower were lit orange to raise awareness of acute myeloid leukaemia.

An aerial tribute was also seen over the family's Nuneaton home.

image copyrightSheffield United FC/PA Entertainments
image captionSheffield United's ground at Bramall Lane was lit up orange
image copyrightSafiyya Vorajee
image captionA plane drew out a heart and the letter A in the sky

In a post on Instagram, Ms Vorajee thanked the Gateshead Millennium Bridge, Niagara Falls and the CN Tower in Toronto for the tributes.

On Saturday a plane drew out a heart and the letter A in the sky.

"My heart filled with pride as I held you in my arms with daddy, and together we looked up to the sky," Ms Vorajee posted.

The tribute "melted my heart," she added.

image copyrightSafiyya Vorajee
image captionThe couple had raised £1.5m for for specialist treatment in Singapore
image copyrightSafiyya Vorajee
image captionEight-month-old Azaylia Diamond Cain is being cared for at home after receiving a platelet transfusion

Keith Wood, who moved to Canada from Birmingham a few years ago, said he had travelled to Niagara Falls to witness the illumination after hearing about Azaylia's story from his family in the UK.

"My mom told me of this brave little girl and that the falls were turning orange for her, and I just had to go and see it and give my support," he said.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionAFC Wimbledon player Ollie Palmer revealed a tribute to Azaylia during the team's victory over Swindon
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The London Eye has confirmed it will also light up orange later this week.

"We hope that our support helps to raise further awareness of acute myeloid leukaemia and recognises the wide reaching support for the important and moving story of Azaylia Cain's battle with this disease," a spokesman said.

image copyrightScott Wiggins
image captionThe eight-month-old was honoured by ice hockey teams Coventry Blaze and Nottingham Panthers by players who lined up to applaud
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
image copyrightCoventry City Council
image captionCoventry's Whittle Arches and Greyfriars Green were lit up orange
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

A Facebook group set up to follow Azaylia's fight against the disease has attracted more than 178,000 members.

Ms Vorajee posted on Instagram: "Your battle against AML (acute myeloid leukaemia) has inspired so many people to show kindness. This is so beautiful to see. You are bringing everyone together.

"Thank you for all the beauty & lighting up the world for my little girl."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.