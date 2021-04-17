Prince Philip: Artistic tribute given driveway showing in Warwickshire
A woman who took up painting during lockdown has produced a canvas of the Duke of Edinburgh in tribute to him.
Lorraine Douglas, from Allesley, Warwickshire, has chronic pain and picked up the brushes to help cope in the pandemic.
Her artwork of Prince Philip took her a week and has been placed on an easel on her driveway so people can view it.
Ms Douglas said she found it emotional to do. "It was sad to think that the Queen has lost her soulmate," she said.
"He has been by her side throughout, it was lovely and really quite emotive and throughout I have been thinking of the Queen."
Since she began painting over the last few months, Ms Douglas has also produced works of the Queen and Army veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore.
She said the paintings had been placed outside the front of her house to "motivate people on their daily walks".
Passers-by have made donations and Ms Douglas said all the funds had gone to Zoe's Place Baby Hospice in Coventry.
Her painting of Prince Philip, named "Bowing Out", shows him raising his bowler hat.
Ms Douglas said the duke kept her amused over the years and she hoped her tribute had done him justice.
"It is my little homage to Prince Philip for everything that he has done for us, by being by the Queen's side and just to say to him, 'I hope you rest in peace.'"
