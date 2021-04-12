Leamington Spa: Nine in court charged with Carl Moorhouse's murder
- Published
Nine people have appeared in court charged in connection with a man's murder in Leamington Spa.
Carl Moorhouse, 34, from Coventry, died in hospital after he was stabbed in a disturbance on Lower Leam Street on 28 May.
The defendants, who appeared at Coventry Crown Court earlier, include eight men from Birmingham and a woman from Coventry.
They were all remanded in custody and are due to appear again next month.
Charged with murder are:
- Tau Randall, 34, of St. Peters Road, Birmingham
- Darnelle Sappleton, 22, of Farm Street, Birmingham
- Callum Huburn, 29, of Washington Court, Birmingham
- Reuben Nall, of Rookery Road, Birmingham
- Javantry Scott, 23, of Westfield Road, Birmingham
- Emma Bennett, 34, of Wycken Court, Coventry
- Terry Nall, 30, of Regents Road, Birmingham
- Adam Padley, 26, of Mellis Grove, Birmingham
All of the defendants are also charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and the ninth defendant, Jamani Cunningham, 25, of Copthall Road in Birmingham, faces this single charge.
A provisional trial date has been listed for 8 November.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk